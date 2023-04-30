Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing death that occurred in Harvard Saturday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a residence on the 500 block of 4th Avenue in Harvard. The Sheriff’s Office responded and located one person with multiple stab wounds. The person, identified as Kristaff Gonzalez, 30, of Harvard, was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, but passed away on the way to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows that Gonzalez had been involved in a fight with another person when a third person intervened and stabbed Gonzalez. The third party, a 24-year-old male, remained on scene and was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol for the investigation.

No charges have been filed as the investigation remains ongoing. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency.

