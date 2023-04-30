Nebraska Department of Transportation announces ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Southbound ramp closures will start on Sunday at US-77 and Van Dorn interchange for overnight concrete pavement repair work, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The southbound on/off ramps will be closed nightly beginning at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. Overnight closures will take place Sunday through Friday until work is completed.

Anticipated completion is May 18, 2023.

Detour routes for the closures will be identified by signing and/or portable dynamic message boards.

