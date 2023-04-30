Seasonally cool & breezy start to May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marks the beginning of May! We will start off the month with seasonally cool temperatures, breezy conditions but with lots of sunshine. We may need to hold off on planting for the next few days due to chilly nighttime temperatures, but warmer conditions are on the horizon...

*SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday night into Monday morning will be mostly clear with a cold northwesterly wind between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph through midnight. The cold breeze and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to mid 30s. Most areas will fall near freezing or below freezing. That being said, a Freeze Warning will be in effect through the overnight for central sections of the state.

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Sub-freezing temperatures expected in central areas. (koln)

The month of May will start off seasonally cool temperatures and breezy conditions. High temperatures will fall several degrees short of average. Highs will hang out in the 60s with a few 70s possible in the southwest. It will be a breezy day with northerly winds between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny. Due to dry and breezy conditions, Monday will have very high to localized extremely high fire danger conditions.

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be another chilly morning. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to the upper 20s to mid 30s once again.

Tuesday Morning Lows (koln)

Tuesday will be a really pleasant day for the 1011 region! It will be a seasonal day with high temperatures back into the mid 60s to lower 70s. Paired with the warmer temperatures will be lots of sunshine and a much lighter breeze. Winds will only be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (koln)

Overall, the first week of May will bring seasonal to above average temperatures. The first half of the week will be dry and sunny. The second half of the week will bring temperatures in the 70s and 80s with a few small chances for rain and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

