Donations now accepted for Give to Lincoln Day

Give to Lincoln Day 2023
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday people will be able to give back to Lincoln and Lancaster County nonprofits ahead of Give to Lincoln Day on May 24.

People can now make donations at givetolincoln.com that will count toward the event and be eligible for the challenge match fund. The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum limit.

For Give to Lincoln Day, the Lincoln Community Foundation will be matching $500,000 as a part of a challenge match fund.

The citywide tradition was originally created in 2012 by the Lincoln Community Foundation, and its purpose is to provide a way for people to give back to dozens of local nonprofits by making a monetary donation.

The three primary goals for this event is to:

  • Introduce new donors to nonprofit organizations.
  • Help Lincoln nonprofit organizations tell their stories and educate Lincoln about the positive impact they have on our lives.
  • Shine a community spotlight on this day of charitable giving to raise a substantial amount of new money to assist the local nonprofit network.

During the ninth Give to Lincoln Day event in 2022, thousands of people made donations to 479 local nonprofits which helped raise more than $8 million.

Since the first Give to Lincoln Day in 2012, the event has raised $50 million for local nonprofits recognized by the IRS as 501(c)(3) public charities.

