Election Commissioner gives final reminders to voters for Lincoln General Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen provided some final reminders to voters for the Lincoln General Election Tuesday.

Voting Hours – The polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to vote – Voters must vote at the location for their current address. Polling locations have not changed since the Primary Election. New polling place location cards were mailed to all affected voters prior to April’s Primary Election.

If voters are unsure where to vote they may look up their polling location on the Lancaster County website or they may call the election office at (402) 441-7311.

Campaigning prohibited – Campaign items for any candidate on the ballot, such as buttons, stickers, and T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.

Conduct at the Polls – To maintain proper decorum at the polls, it is requested that you silence your cell phones and other electronic devices. Phone conversations or loud bell tones can be distracting to others. Ballot selfies are allowed in polling places; however, photos should only be taken of your own ballot.

Early Vote Ballots – Early Vote Ballots must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone with an Early Vote Ballot should drop it off in the drop box on the North side of the Election Office at 601 North 46th Street. Early Vote Ballots cannot be returned to the voter’s polling location on Election Day.

Election Results – The General Election results will be posted on the Election Commission’s website starting at 8 p.m.

For questions about the General Election, call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

