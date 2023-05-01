Lincoln Police releases Red Light/Distracted Driving enforcement results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released results from their “Red Light/Distracted Driving” project that just wrapped up.

Between April 1 and April 22, additional officers were placed around high-accident intersections to watch for red light violations.

During the project, police issued the following citations and warnings:

Speeding Citations, 14

Speeding Warnings, 4

Traffic Signal Citations, 72

Traffic Signal Warnings, 31

Stop Sign Citations, 5

Seatbelt Citations, 10

Seatbelt Warnings, 5

Child Seatbelt Citations, 1

No Insurance Citations, 14

No Insurance Warnings, 14

No Valid Registration Citations, 37

No Valid Registration Warnings, 16

Other Traffic Violations, 20

Other Traffic Violation Warnings, 23

Suspended Drivers, 3

Total Citations/Warnings: 272

The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

