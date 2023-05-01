Lincoln Police releases Red Light/Distracted Driving enforcement results
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released results from their “Red Light/Distracted Driving” project that just wrapped up.
Between April 1 and April 22, additional officers were placed around high-accident intersections to watch for red light violations.
During the project, police issued the following citations and warnings:
- Speeding Citations, 14
- Speeding Warnings, 4
- Traffic Signal Citations, 72
- Traffic Signal Warnings, 31
- Stop Sign Citations, 5
- Seatbelt Citations, 10
- Seatbelt Warnings, 5
- Child Seatbelt Citations, 1
- No Insurance Citations, 14
- No Insurance Warnings, 14
- No Valid Registration Citations, 37
- No Valid Registration Warnings, 16
- Other Traffic Violations, 20
- Other Traffic Violation Warnings, 23
- Suspended Drivers, 3
Total Citations/Warnings: 272
The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
