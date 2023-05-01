Lincoln Police releases Red Light/Distracted Driving enforcement results

Traffic Light
Traffic Light(Pixabay)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released results from their “Red Light/Distracted Driving” project that just wrapped up.

Between April 1 and April 22, additional officers were placed around high-accident intersections to watch for red light violations.

During the project, police issued the following citations and warnings:

  • Speeding Citations, 14
  • Speeding Warnings, 4
  • Traffic Signal Citations, 72
  • Traffic Signal Warnings, 31
  • Stop Sign Citations, 5
  • Seatbelt Citations, 10
  • Seatbelt Warnings, 5
  • Child Seatbelt Citations, 1
  • No Insurance Citations, 14
  • No Insurance Warnings, 14
  • No Valid Registration Citations, 37
  • No Valid Registration Warnings, 16
  • Other Traffic Violations, 20
  • Other Traffic Violation Warnings, 23
  • Suspended Drivers, 3

Total Citations/Warnings: 272

The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange
The Nebraska volleyball team earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Wichita State in...
Huskers sweep Shockers in Central City
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

2023 Nebraska Passport
Public invited to discover Nebraska’s hidden gems with passport program
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face,...
Woman bites corrections officer’s face after transported to jail, police say
Give to Lincoln Day 2023
Donations now accepted for Give to Lincoln Day
Give to Lincoln Day 2023
Give to Lincoln Day 2023