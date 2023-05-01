Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange
The Nebraska volleyball team earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Wichita State in...
Huskers sweep Shockers in Central City
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border...
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
US to lift most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling