Nebraska celebrates National Beef Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - National Beef Month kicks off today celebrating and acknowledging American cattle ranchers.

“Most of our cattle come kind of North and West of here, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana, and most of those are coming from larger ranches,” says cattle rancher Ryan Loseke.

Ryan and his wife, June, own and operate a farm with thousands of head of cattle. Their granddaughter is seventh generation in Columbus.

“Beef demand in the United States has remained very steady. Obviously, it’s a function of supply. And I think that we have a great tasting, very safe, very nutritious product,” says June Loseke.

This is June’s third year sitting on the Nebraska Beef Council.

The Council sponsors research and promotes education surrounding beef in the global marketplace, but June says understanding the scope of the cattle commodity starts with its impact here in Nebraska.

“Viability of our communities and our small communities in Nebraska, trickle into Omaha, and cattle, I think agricultural in general in Nebraska, makes those small cities profitable. And at the end of the day, it makes Omaha, just that much more,” says June.

But profits aside, sustainability in the cattle industry has changed for the better.

It’s something Ryan is proud of.

“I think that’s one of the neat stories about cattle and ruminants, We can take cellulose or grass, and that’s the only farm animal I guess that can convert that into protein,” says Ryan.

Not to mention the ethical considerations of operating a cattle farm. Ryan says antimicrobial use comes up a lot.

“Generally, most of the cattle don’t get antibiotics, but just like humans, they do get sick sometimes, and to me it’s a humane thing to administer antibiotics to them,” says Ryan.

Additionally, the Loseke’s have a nutritionist that formulates their rations, making sure what the cattle are eating is nutrient dense for them. There’s a lot that goes into the beef industry in Nebraska, making sure what’s on your plate is ready for consumption.

“Because of what we’ve done in the United States with beef quality assurance, and I have no qualms when you go up to the meat counter and purchase beef, that we have the safest, cheapest, most nutrient-dense product on the beef counter,” says June.

“It’s fun for me to load the cattle when they go to harvest and just to see the results of our hard work,” says Ryan.

It costs $1,500 to $1,600 for an 800-pound steer. That doesn’t include feed costs or operational costs for the farm.

