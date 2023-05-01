Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on Monday.

According to a tweet from NSP, the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a mental health crisis when they crashed into the State Capitol Building. Troopers transported the driver to the hospital to get help.

There were no injuries due to this crash.

