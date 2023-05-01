Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on Monday.

According to a tweet from NSP, the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a mental health crisis when they crashed into the State Capitol Building. Troopers transported the driver to the hospital to get help.

There were no injuries due to this crash.

This afternoon, @NSP_CapSec responded to a crash that occurred at the Nebraska State Capitol building.



