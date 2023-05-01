Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour

Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CHI Health Center will be included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour, which was announced Monday morning.

The PEACE OUT tour will begin September 2 in Philadelphia. Omaha’s CHI Health Center is listed as the 20th stop, which will be Friday, November 10. The tour was set to conclude on January 26, 2024 in Montreal.

The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith as special guests.

Aerosmith is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group has sold more than a 150 million albums worldwide, which is Crazy.

For tickets, general sales will begin at 10 a.m. May 5th on Ticketmaster. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. They include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise, and more.

