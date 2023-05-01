Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln on Monday.

The shooting happened near West O and Northwest 28th Streets at 2:46 p.m.

According to LPD, one suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries. No officers were hurt.

Portions of West O Street have been closed due to the incident.

