Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln on Monday.
The shooting happened near West O and Northwest 28th Streets at 2:46 p.m.
According to LPD, one suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries. No officers were hurt.
Portions of West O Street have been closed due to the incident.
This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
