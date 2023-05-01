Public invited to discover Nebraska’s hidden gems with passport program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 Nebraska Passport program, which invites Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state to discover hidden destinations, officially kicked off Monday.

From May 1 through September 30, visitors will be able to travel to 70 attractions organized into 10 different categories and earn stamps to earn prizes while also enjoying food and drinks, uncovering historical treasures, taking in beautiful scenery, and more. The categories include: Antique Chic, Creature Comforters, Hand-Made Happiness, Hey, Sugar!, Local Diner-Ing, Refreshments Ahead, The Self-Expressway, Welcome to Charmingsville, Ye Olde Stuff and Recycled Architecture.

To see a full list of 2023 stops and prizes, visit nebraskapassport.com.

“We are always so excited for the start of the Passport season,” Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator said. “This year’s program offers so many unique experiences, and we can’t wait for all of our Nebraska travelers to see for themselves as they visit these communities across the state.”

Participants can pick up a passport at any of the 70 participating stops or order it on the website. Nebraska Tourism also encourages participants to download the Nebraska Passport App to receive digital stamps, which supplements the physical passport.

In 2022, visitors from 36 states and 373 Nebraska Communities, as well as 980 champions visited all 70 stops.

