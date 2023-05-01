Tuesday Forecast: Another chilly start...then a pleasant afternoon

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not enough “April Showers” to bring a ton of “May Flowers” just yet...but rain chances increase later this week...

High pressure will continue to bring mainly dry weather to 10-11 Country through Wednesday...with off-and-on shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” returning to the region from Thursday-into-Monday. Seasonably chilly temperatures to begin the week...including another FREEZE WARNING late Monday night and into Tuesday morning...will be warming as the week wears on. Daytime readings should head for the 70s and lower 80s later this week and into the weekend. The severe weather threat with the expected warm-up later this week is still somewhat up-in-the-air...but it is now May, so some strong-to-severe thunderstorm development can’t be ruled out at this time...stay up-to-date with any possible forecast changes later this week.

FREEZE WARNING
FREEZE WARNING(KOLN)
Tuesday AM Lows
Tuesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)
Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)
April Review
April Review(KOLN)
May Preview
May Preview(KOLN)

