Woman bites corrections officer’s face after transported to jail, police say

The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face,...
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face, after being transported to jail.(KOLN)
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face, after being transported to jail.

Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. officers said they located a vehicle stopped in traffic near 14th and O Streets with its hazard lights flashing.

According to LPD, when officers tried making contact with the driver, the car sped off and nearly hit a second officer in the street.

Police said that vehicle was stopped near 13th and N Streets.

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Fiona Walker, was the driver and police claim she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

LPD said Walker refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be removed by officers.

Police said Walker also refused the breath test and was transported to jail.

At the jail, LPD claims that Walker refused to get out of the cruiser and corrections officers helped remove her, but while getting her out, police claim that Walker bit a corrections officer on the face near the jaw line.

LPD claims that Walker held the bite for approximately four seconds, which left an obvious bite impression of the officer’s face.

Walker was cited for DUI with prior conviction, refusal of chemical test, willful reckless driving, resist arrest and assault on an officer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange
The Nebraska volleyball team earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Wichita State in...
Huskers sweep Shockers in Central City
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

Give to Lincoln Day 2023
Give to Lincoln Day 2023
High temperatures will be a tad below average Monday afternoon.
Seasonally cool & breezy start to May
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour