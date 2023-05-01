Woman bites corrections officer’s face after transported to jail, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face, after being transported to jail.

Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. officers said they located a vehicle stopped in traffic near 14th and O Streets with its hazard lights flashing.

According to LPD, when officers tried making contact with the driver, the car sped off and nearly hit a second officer in the street.

Police said that vehicle was stopped near 13th and N Streets.

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Fiona Walker, was the driver and police claim she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

LPD said Walker refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be removed by officers.

Police said Walker also refused the breath test and was transported to jail.

At the jail, LPD claims that Walker refused to get out of the cruiser and corrections officers helped remove her, but while getting her out, police claim that Walker bit a corrections officer on the face near the jaw line.

LPD claims that Walker held the bite for approximately four seconds, which left an obvious bite impression of the officer’s face.

Walker was cited for DUI with prior conviction, refusal of chemical test, willful reckless driving, resist arrest and assault on an officer.

