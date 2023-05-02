Athlete of the Week: Kale Fountain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kale Fountain is the new Nebraska high school home run king. The Norris slugger broke the NSAA record for career home runs earlier this season. Fountain has 25 round-trippers over three varsity seasons with the Titans. Fountain surpassed fellow Norris standout Jakson Reetz when breaking the Class B mark.

Fountain is ranked among the top high school baseball hitters in the nation. He’s committed to LSU, who’s currently ranked #1 in college baseball.

