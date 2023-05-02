Chicken, 2 ducks found safe after kennel falls out of pickup on I-80

A chicken and two ducks were found alive in a kennel that fell off the back of a pickup truck on I-80(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - A chicken and a pair of ducks are safe and sound after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Monday afternoon a motorcyclist on I-80 at mile marker 416 near Waverly called in about a kennel that fell out of the back of a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck allegedly didn’t stop and the kennel contained animals.

A trooper arrived and found the kennel had two ducks and a chicken inside, all of which survived the harrowing ordeal.

The Capital Humane Society then arrived and picked up the animals.

