Chicken, 2 ducks found safe after kennel falls out of pickup on I-80

WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - A chicken and a pair of ducks are safe and sound after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Monday afternoon a motorcyclist on I-80 at mile marker 416 near Waverly called in about a kennel that fell out of the back of a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck allegedly didn’t stop and the kennel contained animals.

A trooper arrived and found the kennel had two ducks and a chicken inside, all of which survived the harrowing ordeal.

Ole Trp Bell patrols the road Eh Ih Eh Ih Oh! Please secure your cargo, especially if you have live animals in it!🤦🏾‍♂️ You can’t make the stuff up. SMH. EB I80 MM 416.6 pic.twitter.com/nOYOzba0MO — NSP Trooper Bell (@NSP_TrooperBell) May 1, 2023

The Capital Humane Society then arrived and picked up the animals.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.