City crews stop wastewater line overflow Tuesday

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities contained and stopped a wastewater pipe overflow near First Street and Cornhusker Highway on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A combination of grease and cloth rags accumulated in the pipe and caused the flow to become blocked and exit a manhole onto the surrounding ground.

Lincoln Wastewater System crews immediately began work to contain and stop the overflow and discover the source. Crews broke the blockage quickly and the wastewater pipe returned to normal operating status. The surrounding liquid on the ground has been cleaned up. Crews are inspecting the pipe to see if further repairs are needed.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was informed about the overflow and also responded to the cleanup.

More information on wastewater operations is available on the City of Lincoln website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Sheriff: Man pointed gun at police before he was shot by officers in west Lincoln
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street...
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
George W. Norris Legislative Chamber
State budget debate begins this week
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A little more “warmth”...and a little less “wind”...
Barnwood and Leather
Barnwood and Leather: Mother's Day and 4 year anniversary