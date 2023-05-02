City crews stop wastewater line overflow Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities contained and stopped a wastewater pipe overflow near First Street and Cornhusker Highway on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A combination of grease and cloth rags accumulated in the pipe and caused the flow to become blocked and exit a manhole onto the surrounding ground.

Lincoln Wastewater System crews immediately began work to contain and stop the overflow and discover the source. Crews broke the blockage quickly and the wastewater pipe returned to normal operating status. The surrounding liquid on the ground has been cleaned up. Crews are inspecting the pipe to see if further repairs are needed.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was informed about the overflow and also responded to the cleanup.

More information on wastewater operations is available on the City of Lincoln website.

