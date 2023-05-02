Disney on Ice announces Lincoln shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disney On Ice Into The Magic will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in September.

Feld Entertainment announced the show will be coming to the arena Sept. 15-17 and will feature Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other Disney characters returning to be featured in five performances.

The public can purchase advance tickets Tuesday before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue ticket office.

Frozen fans can also attend a preshow “Frozen Fun” Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with Anna and Elsa. Each guest (ages two and up) will need both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

SHOWTIMES

Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

