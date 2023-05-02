Lincoln General Election live coverage and results beginning at 8 p.m.

By Amber Little
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Months of campaigning and contentious political advertisements are coming to an end, as polls for the Lincoln General Election close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

10/11 NOW will have results from people who voted early at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

After that, more results are expected to be released from the Lancaster County Election Commission at 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and possibly 11:15 pm.

10/11 NOW will have multiple check ins with reporters at watch parties throughout the night. You can watch our election coverage live in the video player above beginning at 8 p.m. until results are final.

Current mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator Suzanne Geist. There is one seat open in four Lincoln City Council districts and one seat open on three Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education districts. There are two seats open on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors.

The elected positions are officially non-partisan, but candidates often identify with and are backed by political parties.

Election Links
View sample ballot and look up polling place
Lancaster County Election Commission website

10/11 sent questionnaires to all the candidates. Click on the candidate’s name to read their responses.

Lincoln Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Leirion Gaylor Baird
Leirion Gaylor Baird
Suzanne Geist
Suzanne Geist
Lincoln City Council District 1 candidates
James Michael Bowers
James Michael Bowers
Taylor Wyatt
Taylor Wyatt
Lincoln City Council District 2 candidates
Tom Duden
Tom Duden
Bailey Feit
Bailey Feit
Lincoln City Council District 3 candidates
Justin Carlson
Justin Carlson
Elina Newman
Elina Newman
Lincoln City Council District 4 candidates
Wayne Reinwald
Wayne Reinwald
Brodey Weber
Brodey Weber
Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidates
Chris Stokes
Vanessa Emlich
Chris Hove
Nathan Janulewicz
Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidates
Emmy Pollen, District 2
Piyush Srivastav, District 2
Alaina Brouillette, District 4
Annie Mumgaard, District 4
Richard Aldag IV, District 6
Bob Rauner, District 6

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election

VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read about the candidates running for office.

Election

Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
The bill would also expand access to Pre-K and Head Start programs in addition to increasing worker wages.

Politics

Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT

State

Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she is being formally investigated for a potential conflict of interest on LB574 because she has a trans child.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans creates infographics to expand political education

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
The Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans is creating infographics in Spanish and English to help Latinos in Nebraska become more involved in politics.

News

Mayoral candidates discuss Lincoln issues at the Malone Center

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
They’re not easy topics to talk about, but they’re the answers that could play a big role in the outcome of Lincoln’s race for mayor next week.

News

Friday is last day to register to vote, request early vote ballot for Lincoln General Election

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Elections Commissioner is reminding Lincoln residents that the last day to register to vote for the Lincoln’s General Election is Friday

Shared Video

Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT
|

News

Early voting for Lincoln General Election begins

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner office has mailed out more than 35,000 early vote ballots for the May 2 General City Election.

Election

Candidates for Lincoln mayor ‘face the chamber’

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
The two candidates for mayor faced the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce on Thursday and discussed their priorities if elected.