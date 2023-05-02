Lincoln General Election live coverage and results beginning at 8 p.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Months of campaigning and contentious political advertisements are coming to an end, as polls for the Lincoln General Election close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

10/11 NOW will have results from people who voted early at 8 p.m.

After that, more results are expected to be released from the Lancaster County Election Commission at 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and possibly 11:15 pm.

10/11 NOW will have multiple check ins with reporters at watch parties throughout the night. You can watch our election coverage live in the video player above beginning at 8 p.m. until results are final.

Current mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator Suzanne Geist. There is one seat open in four Lincoln City Council districts and one seat open on three Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education districts. There are two seats open on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors.

The elected positions are officially non-partisan, but candidates often identify with and are backed by political parties.

10/11 sent questionnaires to all the candidates. Click on the candidate’s name to read their responses.

Lincoln Mayoral Candidate Profiles Leirion Gaylor Baird Suzanne Geist

Lincoln City Council District 1 candidates James Michael Bowers Taylor Wyatt

Lincoln City Council District 2 candidates Tom Duden Bailey Feit

Lincoln City Council District 3 candidates Justin Carlson Elina Newman

Lincoln City Council District 4 candidates Wayne Reinwald Brodey Weber

