Lincoln man donates 25 units of platelets after wife received 25 units of blood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a story of the love and devotion one Nebraska couple has for each other, and how it has grown during a trying time. They faced a mountain of decisions when they learned one of them had a rare medical condition.

What would you do for love?

Gary Myers faced this very question last year when his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with a potentially fatal blood disorder.

Gary Myers has donated 25 units of platelets, after his wife, Lisa, received 25 blood transfusions. (Madison Pitsch)

The answer he found would require rolling up his sleeve.

“Donating was always a big thing for me, it was important. But it changes when you’re watching somebody get a transfusion, that is saving their life. It changes it,” Gary said.

Last fall was life-changing for Gary and Lisa Myers of Lincoln.

“I developed severe aplastic anemia, which is when your blood stops, or your body rather, stops producing blood. So my blood levels were falling and you need blood to survive,” Lisa said. “Without enough platelets, then you can either have spontaneous bleeding or if you got a cut or something, then it could maybe not stop bleeding. And you need red blood cells to transport oxygen around your body.”

With the diagnosis, came regular blood transfusions, 25 to be exact.

“I told her she wouldn’t go through it alone,” Gary said.

Gary Myers has donated 25 units of platelets, after his wife, Lisa, received 25 blood transfusions. (Madison Pitsch)

Sitting next to his wife in the transfusion chair, Gary made a decision that led him to this donation chair.

“Sit with somebody receiving a transfusion, that saving their life donating the easy part,” Gary said.

Gary began donating platelets with a goal of 25 units, the same amount Lisa had received.

He gave what’s called triple platelets every three weeks. The process takes about two hours, and he just finished those donations at the end of March.

“I would hope that somebody would do that for me if I needed it, or most recently, my wife when she needed it. And if I want others to do that for me, I need to do that for them,” Gary said.

Throughout the seven-month-long stretch, Lisa and Gary have created a circle of gratitude from donor to recipient.

“I would give them the tightest hug and say thank you, you see my life,” Lisa said. “Without you, I wouldn’t still be here.”

The couple has a special message for donors, especially those who donated in honor of someone they love.

“Can’t say thank you enough,” Gary said.

Gary is still donating platelets, despite having hit his goal. He encourages others to give if they haven’t done so already because you never know whose life it may be helping. If you’re interested in donating-- follow this link to learn more.

Gary Myers has donated 25 units of platelets, after his wife, Lisa, received 25 blood transfusions. (Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.