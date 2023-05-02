LIVE at 9:30AM: LSO provides update on officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to provide updates on the officer-involved shooting that left one suspect with critical injuries on Monday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved an investigator from the Lincoln Police Department and an investigator from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation in the area of NW 27th and West O streets in Lincoln.

Preliminary details show that during the investigation, a confrontation occurred between the investigators and a suspect. The Nebraska State Patrol said an investigator saw the suspect had a firearm. A Lincoln Police Department investigator and a Nebraska State Patrol investigator each fired their weapon. The suspect was struck.

NSP said the investigators immediately rendered medical aid and called for an ambulance. The suspect was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to Bryan Health Center West Campus with critical injuries. According to NSP, a firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LPD and NSP have requested the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Both involved investigators have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy.

