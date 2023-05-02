LIVE at 9:30AM: LSO provides update on officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to provide updates on the officer-involved shooting that left one suspect with critical injuries on Monday.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved an investigator from the Lincoln Police Department and an investigator from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation in the area of NW 27th and West O streets in Lincoln.

Preliminary details show that during the investigation, a confrontation occurred between the investigators and a suspect. The Nebraska State Patrol said an investigator saw the suspect had a firearm. A Lincoln Police Department investigator and a Nebraska State Patrol investigator each fired their weapon. The suspect was struck.

NSP said the investigators immediately rendered medical aid and called for an ambulance. The suspect was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to Bryan Health Center West Campus with critical injuries. According to NSP, a firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LPD and NSP have requested the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Both involved investigators have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting their...
Woman bites corrections officer’s face after transported to jail, police say
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: Another chilly start...then a pleasant afternoon
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts covers high school soccer around Nebraska.
H.S. Soccer Districts: Highlights & Scores (Mon, May 1)
2023: City General Election: 10/11 Voters Guide
2023: City General Election: 10/11 Voters Guide