School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street on Tuesday.

It appears four to five vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash, which was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

According to Lincoln Public Schools, there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appears at least one person on scene received medical treatment.

