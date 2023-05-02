School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street...
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street on Tuesday.(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street on Tuesday.

It appears four to five vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash, which was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

According to Lincoln Public Schools, there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appears at least one person on scene received medical treatment.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Sheriff: Man pointed gun at police before he was shot by officers in west Lincoln
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

City crews stop wastewater line overflow Tuesday
George W. Norris Legislative Chamber
State budget debate begins this week
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A little more “warmth”...and a little less “wind”...
Barnwood and Leather
Barnwood and Leather: Mother's Day and 4 year anniversary