Sunny and seasonal Tuesday

Brad's Tuesday Morning First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure over the region will bring another sunny day to Nebraska with afternoon temperatures close to the seasonal average. One more chilly night expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Mainly sunny, not as breezy and a bit warmer for Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts 25 to 30 mph, mainly in eastern Nebraska.

Mainly clear and cold again Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Warm temperatures will finish the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday through Monday of next week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s over the weekend.

