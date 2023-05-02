Three Lincoln Stars players named to all-USHL teams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The United States Hockey League revealed its All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams on Monday and three Lincoln Stars players appeared on these teams. Forward Mason Marcellus was named to the Second Team while defenseman Boston Buckberger and goaltender Cameron Whitehead were named to the Third Team.

“We are very happy to see that Mason, Cameron and Boston were recognized for their excellent seasons,” head coach Rocky Russo said. “All three were a big part of our success on-and-off the ice, and are deserving of all USHL honors.”

Marcellus, 20, tied with Jayden Perron of the Chicago Steel for the most assists in the USHL with 49 in 58 games, a figure that was also the fifth-most in a Stars’ season. Marcellus also finished seventh in the USHL with 68 points. The Quinnipiac commit recorded a point in all but 12 games and also had multi-point efforts. Marcellus only had two instances where he did not register a point in consecutive games (three games Jan. 27-Feb. 3 and two games Feb. 14-17). He led the Stars with six game-winning goals and tied for the sixth-most in a single season in team history.

Buckberger, 19, finished tied for third among USHL defensemen with 45 points (9+36) and was named USHL Defenseman of the Week twice (Weeks 5, 21) in the regular season. His 18 power-play assists were tied for the most among USHL defensemen and was second with 36 assists. The University of Denver commit appeared in all 62 games of the regular season and recorded 12 multi-point games, including five in February. He recorded points in 10-of-12 games in February and 14 (2+12) overall.

Whitehead, 19, recorded five shutouts to tie for the most in the USHL and the second-most in any Stars’ season. The 2022 Vegas Golden Knights’ fourth-round draft pick also finished top five among USHL goaltenders in wins (25, T-2nd), minutes (2,483, 2nd), saves (1,099, fourth), shootout wins (3, 4th) and shootout save percentage (.933, 4th). In terms of single-season team history the Northeastern commit made the seventh-most saves, saw the eighth-most shots (1,216), played the seventh-most minutes (2,483) and recorded the fifth-most wins (25). He was named USHL Goaltender of the Week three times for Weeks 1, 16 and 29.

This announcement comes on the heels of Lincoln’s series-victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in the second round of the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs. The Stars continue their postseason push this week as they face the Fargo Force in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 is Thursday night at 7:05 at Scheels Arena. Game 2 follows up the next time at the same time and location. The series shifts to the Ice Box for Game 3 at 5:05 on May 7. If necessary then Game 4 will be at 7:05 on May 8 at the Ice Box and Game 5 will be at 7:05 on May 11 at Scheels Arena. Tickets for Game 3 and 4 can be purchased here for $10. 7th Star members who have already purchased 2023-24 season tickets receive free admission to all home postseason games.

