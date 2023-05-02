UNL political science professor speaks about political advertisement impacts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s election day, where a number of key races are on the ballot including the race for Lincoln’s mayor. It also means an end to political advertisements.

Since March, nearly 7,000 political ads have been played on 10/11 airwaves, that’s from both mayoral candidates, and organizations that support them.

Kevin Smith, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said while we see a lot of those ads, they might not have as big of an impact as some pay think.

“Most people who are going to vote in the local election, I am 99.9 percent positive, knew how they were going to vote three months ago,” Smith said. “And political ads aren’t going to change their mind.”

Smith said it’s the undecided voters who may be persuaded by a political ad. Ads can help with name recognition of a candidate when they’re filling our their ballot.

“If you walk into a voting booth and you’re not sure about the candidates or issues, but one of the names is more familiar to you, you’re more likely to pull the lever for that for that candidate.” Smith said.

While local elections might not gain as much attention as a national election, they place a key role in the daily life of residents.

“The city council acts as the local legislature, it is the equivalent of congress the local level,” Smith said.

They have more of a say in things like fixing potholes, city budget or the quality of local law enforcement and emergency services.

“Even though local elections sometimes tend to fly under the radar compared to national elections,” Smith said. “I would disagree very strongly if someone said that they just weren’t as equally as important.”

If you haven’t already voted and plan to today, polls are open in Lincoln until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. If you still plan to fil out your mail ballot, it must be returned to box outside the election commission near 46th and Vine Streets by the time polls close.

