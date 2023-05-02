WarHorse announces construction plans for Lincoln, Omaha facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced plans to begin construction on its new Lincoln and Omaha gaming facilities.

WarHorse Gaming Lincoln’s next phase of construction will take place shortly after the Omaha facility construction begins. The expansion is expected to double the size of the current facility and add 500 additional parking stalls at the casino and racetrack. Additionally, the completed facility will feature 870 slot machines, six to 10 table games, and an expanded dining area for customers.

Once the WarHorse Gaming Lincoln expansion is complete, it will employ more than 500 people and generate roughly $14 million in tax revenue for the State of Nebraska.

“The phased buildout in Lincoln will allow live racing to revive at the facility more rapidly,” Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., said. “We have great partners in the Nebraska Horsemen, and their mission to expand horseracing in the state is our mission.

The Lincoln facility Construction is expected to take about one year to complete.

“With the phased buildout, we’re anticipating more thoroughbred racing days at Lincoln in 2024 – great news for our Horsemen and racing fans,” Garald Wollesen, President of the Nebraska Horsemen, said.

The Omaha facility will feature roughly 1,300 slots and 20 table games, 800 of which will be available when the first phase of the casino about a year after construction, as well as a parking garage that will be able to accommodate all phases of the casino.

“We want to provide Nebraskans with the gaming opportunities they resoundingly approved back in 2020 and start boosting property tax relief as soon as possible,” Morgan said.

