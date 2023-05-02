Wednesday Forecast: A little more “warmth”...and a little less “wind”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plenty of sun...warmer temperatures...and a lot less wind will make for a pleasant midweek...but changes are coming...

High pressure will translate into a very nice day on Wednesday...but that ridge will break down and slide east over the next 24-to-36 hours. An upper-level trough and various frontal boundaries will combine with a series of disturbances aloft to bring both warmer temperatures and periodic shower-and-thunderstorm chances to our region from Thursday all the way into the middle of next week. At this time it appears as though this wetter-and-warmer pattern will stall across middle-America...giving us on-again-off-again rain chances for several days in a row, and helping to keep daily temperatures above-average for a prolonged stretch. After one more unseasonably cool night tonight...temperatures are expected to hold in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows for the next several nights, with daily highs reaching the 70s and 80s over that same stretch. IF this pattern-change verifies...some much-needed moisture could be heading our way over the next seven-to-ten days.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Friday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Saturday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.