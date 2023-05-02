York man arrested for terroristic threats against hospital with AR-15-style rifle

Omaha Police say the suspect was found in the Children’s Hospital parking lot with a rifle
(Source: WOWT/CNN (custom credit))
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to go to Children’s Hospital and harm himself and others with an AR-15-style rifle.

According to Omaha Police, 25-year-old Tyler Yates of York, Neb. was arrested Monday afternoon for terroristic threats.

Tyler Yates, 25
Tyler Yates, 25(Omaha Police Department)

The incident began around 4:21 p.m. Monday when Yates allegedly started to continuously text and call his wife. Police say Yates texted her a picture of a rifle in the front passenger seat of his car, as well as other pictures of the road he was on and said he was coming with a gun.

Later at 5:23 p.m., Yates’ wife called the police and said Yates was on his way to Children’s Hospital with a rifle. She allegedly told police she was in fear of her life and said Yates owns guns.

Police then found Yates in his car in a parking lot at Children’s Hospital and took him into custody without incident. Yates allegedly told police he was feeling suicidal and gave police permission to search his car, where they allegedly found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a semi-automatic rifle, in the trunk.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building.
Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building

Latest News

State Sen. Julie Slama and other backers of a voter ID initiative submit signatures in July 2022.
Key state senators must resolve three questions on Nebraska voter ID bill
Nebraska State Capitol
State budget debate begins this week
Disney On Ice Into The Magic
Disney On Ice Into The Magic
Lincoln’s general election is less than four weeks away, and the hotly contested race for mayor...
UNL political science professor speaks about political advertisement impacts