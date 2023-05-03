American Ballet Theatre performs ‘Giselle’ at the Lied Center

The American Ballet Theatre, one of the world’s most famous ballet companies is back in Lincoln. Tonight is the last performance of their production of “Giselle
By Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Ballet Theatre, one of the world’s most famous ballet companies is back in Lincoln. Tonight is the last performance of their production of ‘Giselle’.

The production has brought 100 of some of the top ballet dancers from New York City to Lincoln. It’s a classical ballet is described as a story of love, revenge, and forgiveness.

Organizers say it caters to families, children and young ballerinas wanting to see some of the best in the world perform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome them back they really are a favorite ballet company in the world and were so thrilled to have them back for this special engagement,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said.

This is the second time the American Ballet Theatre has visited Lincoln to perform since 2018. Their second and last show of this stop is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

