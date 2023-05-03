Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln

By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Lancaster County Crime Stoppers are working to solve two separate crimes that involve two major retail chains along Yankee Hill Road in south Lincoln.

Lincoln Police believe three people broke a window out of a car that was parked at a daycare, stole credit cards and tried to commit fraud on March 31.

Police say the the suspects tried to buy items from the Walmart on Jamie Lane and then days later a woman tried to cash two different checks totaling over $3,500.

The Lincoln Police Department said they hope the photo will help them figure out who they are.

“We don’t know if they’re local. We think there’s a possibility they may not be local, just because that picture that female is so good. We’re kind of surprised. We haven’t gotten a great tip on her yet. Yeah. So we’re wondering if maybe they’re traveling,” Jared Minary said.

In a separate crime that happened on April 27, police are also working to learn more about a woman who, they say, loaded up her cart at the Super Target on South 40th Street with Legos, clothing, cosmetics, electronics, bedding and kitchen appliances and didn’t pay.

Police said she left in a dark-colored SUV that was driven by someone else.

The total of merchandise stolen was about $1,400.

“Depending on how much she took, if we find out more, she might actually get up into that federal felony level. But we would just like to get a good tip on who she is. And maybe the vehicle involved in this because unfortunately, the pictures aren’t great at that vehicle,” Minary said.

If you know who any of these people are, or have more information about these cases, you can report tips anonymously to crime stoppers by calling 402-475-3600 or by downloading the app.

