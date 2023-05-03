Deputies credit stolen AirPods in helping track down burglary suspects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office credits stolen AirPods, tracked by its owner, in locating two burglary suspects.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, on Sunday deputies responded to three separate theft cases in Malcolm.

A car broken into on Elk Creek Road - purse stolen with credit cards and a check book. The loss totaled $130.

A garage on Hudkin Road - tools and softball equipment stolen. The loss totaled $640.

A car broken into Floyd Drive - a wallet, purse, cash and credit cards stolen. The loss totaled $737.

Chief Houchin said the cars in both cases were unlocked.

Investigators explained that they were able to get surveillance video from one of the neighbors which showed a red sedan with ‘in-transit’ paperwork but no license plates.

Chief Houchin said investigators in Milford, in Seward County, are looking into 10 theft cases.

According to Chief Houchin, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were alerted that stolen AirPods were pinging at an address in Lincoln. An investigator with LSO went to the apartment complex off 24th and E Streets and according to Chief Houchin, the investigator had seen people get in the red sedan.

LSO said the investigator tried stopping the sedan but they sped off.

Chief Houchin said they received another call from the Milford Police Department that the AirPods were pinging at a residence near 26th and P Streets.

Undercover deputies were sent to the home where they served a search warrant, according to Chief Houchin, and deputies claim they found a stolen firearm, along with the stolen AirPods.

Chief Houchin said stolen items were found from the burglary cases in Malcolm, Milford, Lincoln and other cases.

Deputies also served a search warrant at the apartment off 24th and E Streets. Chief Houchin said deputies found more stolen items and a stolen revolver.

Gary Winchel and Nicole Jensen were attested in connection to these burglary cases. Chief Houchin said more charges will be coming.

Investigators believe the couple burglarized Milford first, then came to Malcolm.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.