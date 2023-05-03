Deputies credit stolen AirPods in helping track down burglary suspects

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office credits stolen AirPods, tracked by its owner, in locating two burglary suspects.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, on Sunday deputies responded to three separate theft cases in Malcolm.

  • A car broken into on Elk Creek Road - purse stolen with credit cards and a check book. The loss totaled $130.
  • A garage on Hudkin Road - tools and softball equipment stolen. The loss totaled $640.
  • A car broken into Floyd Drive - a wallet, purse, cash and credit cards stolen. The loss totaled $737.

Chief Houchin said the cars in both cases were unlocked.

Investigators explained that they were able to get surveillance video from one of the neighbors which showed a red sedan with ‘in-transit’ paperwork but no license plates.

Chief Houchin said investigators in Milford, in Seward County, are looking into 10 theft cases.

According to Chief Houchin, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were alerted that stolen AirPods were pinging at an address in Lincoln. An investigator with LSO went to the apartment complex off 24th and E Streets and according to Chief Houchin, the investigator had seen people get in the red sedan.

LSO said the investigator tried stopping the sedan but they sped off.

Chief Houchin said they received another call from the Milford Police Department that the AirPods were pinging at a residence near 26th and P Streets.

Undercover deputies were sent to the home where they served a search warrant, according to Chief Houchin, and deputies claim they found a stolen firearm, along with the stolen AirPods.

Chief Houchin said stolen items were found from the burglary cases in Malcolm, Milford, Lincoln and other cases.

Deputies also served a search warrant at the apartment off 24th and E Streets. Chief Houchin said deputies found more stolen items and a stolen revolver.

Gary Winchel and Nicole Jensen were attested in connection to these burglary cases. Chief Houchin said more charges will be coming.

Investigators believe the couple burglarized Milford first, then came to Malcolm.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street...
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Sheriff: Man pointed gun at police before he was shot by officers in west Lincoln
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Candidates for mayor: Suzanne Geist and Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln mayor’s race marked by big money: A look at campaign spending

Latest News

A Colorado man is in jail accused of attempted kidnapping
Taylor Swift stalker arrested for Grand Island crime
American Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse 'Giselle'
American Ballet Theatre performs ‘Giselle’ at the Lied Center
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street...
LPD: Semi driver had medical episode leading up to multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host an event this weekend to honor 144 fallen...
Four Nebraska fallen firefighters to be honored this weekend