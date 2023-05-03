HS soccer district scores and highlights
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school soccer scores and highlights from districts on Tuesday, May 5th.
BOYS SCORES:
Gretna 10, North Platte 0
Hastings 2, Northwest 1
Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Gross Catholic 0
Norris 1, Crete 0 (SO)
GIRLS SCORES:
Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)
Gretna 10, Omaha Westview 0
Lexington 3, Scottsbluff 1
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha South 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Scotus Central Catholic 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Norris 10, Beatrice 0
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.