HS soccer district scores and highlights

Lincoln East defeats Lincoln North Star
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school soccer scores and highlights from districts on Tuesday, May 5th.

BOYS SCORES:

Gretna 10, North Platte 0

Hastings 2, Northwest 1

Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Gross Catholic 0

Norris 1, Crete 0 (SO)

GIRLS SCORES:

Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)

Gretna 10, Omaha Westview 0

Lexington 3, Scottsbluff 1

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha South 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Scotus Central Catholic 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Norris 10, Beatrice 0

