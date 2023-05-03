Josiah Allick comes back home, transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star alum Josiah Allick announced via Instagram that he is transferring to Nebraska.

The senior forward spent the 2022-23 season at New Mexico. Allick played in 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg. Before New Mexico Allick spent three seasons Kansas City. Allick comes to Nebraska with one year of eligibility.

Allick joins his younger sister Bekka Allick who is currently sophomore on Nebraska’s volleyball team.

