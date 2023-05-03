Josiah Allick comes back home, transfers to Nebraska

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star alum Josiah Allick announced via Instagram that he is transferring to Nebraska.

The senior forward spent the 2022-23 season at New Mexico. Allick played in 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg. Before New Mexico Allick spent three seasons Kansas City. Allick comes to Nebraska with one year of eligibility.

Allick joins his younger sister Bekka Allick who is currently sophomore on Nebraska’s volleyball team.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Sheriff: Man pointed gun at police before he was shot by officers in west Lincoln
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Lincoln Stars practice at the Ice Box before headed to Fargo
Stars prepare for Western Conference Finals
Lincoln Stars prepare for Western Conference Finals
Stars prepare for Western Conference Finals
Josiah Allick transfers to Nebraska
Josiah Allick transfers to Nebraska
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts covers high school soccer around Nebraska.
H.S. Soccer Districts: Highlights & Scores (Mon, May 1)