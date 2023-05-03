LPD: Semi driver had medical episode leading up to multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street on Tuesday.
By 10/11 NOW and Laura Halm
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes the driver of a semi, involved in a multi-vehicle crash, had a medical episode Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street.

According to LPD, it involved seven vehicles which included a semi without a trailer, two SUVs, two pickup trucks, a sedan and a school bus with no children on board.

Investigators said the driver of the semi was suffering a medical condition when he collided with the vehicles in front of him.

LPD said the semi driver was taken to the hospital for that medical condition, one other person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and no one else was injured.

