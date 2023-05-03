Record voter turnout in 2023 mayoral election

ELECTION EXTRA - Bayley Bischof digs into election numbers from the Lincoln General Election
By Bayley Bischof
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More Lincoln people cast ballots in Tuesday’s election than any other Lincoln city election in more than 25 years. As it stands, 80,760 registered voters showed up to the polls, that’s about 46% of all 176,000 registered voters in the city.

10/11 NOW requested voter turnout data going back to 1997. The trends show an increase starting in the 2019 mayor election with a voter turnout of 37% after a decade of turnout hovering around 30% or below.

The trends show the average voter turnout for general elections for the last 26 years is 30%, for a 53% increase over that average for the 2023 general election.

Primary election turn out trends much lower over the last nearly three decades with an average of 21%. The turnout for the 2019 and 2023 elections was higher than that, at 33% this year and 37% in 2019.

Both years were also record years for spending on elections, according to filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission with nearly $2 million spent in this mayoral election and just under $1 million spent in 2019. In the three previous mayoral elections in 2007, 2011 and 2015, between $300,000 and $700,000 was spent.

Graph shows campaign spending for mayoral races between 2007 and 2023.
Graph shows campaign spending for mayoral races between 2007 and 2023.(KOLN)

Throughout all of this, voter registration numbers have stayed fairly steady throughout the last 26 years, hovering between 55% and 62% of people in Lincoln.

