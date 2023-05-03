Stars prepare for Western Conference Finals

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars will face the Fargo Force in the USHL Western Conference Finals.

This is the first time that the Stars have advanced to the Conference Finals since 2012 and the 11th time in franchise history. Game 1 is Thursday night at 7:05 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Game 2 follows up the next time at the same time and location.

\The series shifts to the Ice Box for Game 3 at 5:05 on May 7. If necessary then Game 4 will be at 7:05 on May 8 at the Ice Box and Game 5 will be at 7:05 on May 11 at Scheels Arena. Tickets for Game 3 and 4 can be purchased here.

