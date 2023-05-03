Sunny and warmer Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move to the southeast of Nebraska and this means more of a southerly breeze and warmer temperatures. The weather pattern will become more unsettled starting late tonight and continuing into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible everyday across Nebraska. Above average temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday afternoon across Nebraska. Highs will range from the mid 70s in eastern Nebraska to the lower 80s in the west. A south-southwest breeze 5 to 15 mph will develop this afternoon.

Sunny and warmer this afternoon.
Sunny and warmer this afternoon.(KOLN)

Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms after midnight and it will not be as cold. Lows in the mid 40s to the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Scattered clouds and not as cold tonight.
Scattered clouds and not as cold tonight.(KOLN)

On Thursday we will have partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer Thursday.
Warmer Thursday.(KOLN)

Above average temperatures with several chances of rain will continue Friday through Tuesday of next week.

Warmer temperatures with several chances of rain over the next 7 days.
Warmer temperatures with several chances of rain over the next 7 days.(KOLN)

