Taylor Swift stalker arrested for Grand Island crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man notorious for stalking Taylor Swift is in the Hall County Jail for an attempted kidnapping in Grand Island.

Julius Sandrock, 43, Broomfield, Colo., is charged in Hall County with felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. He was arrested April 27 at the Hall County Detention Center. He’s scheduled for a probable cause hearing May 30.

Court records indicate that Sandrock is accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a Pump and Pantry convenience store on South Locust Street on Oct. 24, 2022. The victim said Sandrock tried to grab him around the neck, but he was able to get away. The victim also told police that Sandrock hit him in the face. Sandrock than drove away, but was spotted an hour later at a Shelton store where he bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

Prosecutors filed charges against Sandrock in March of this year.

Hall County court records also indicate that Sandrock was cited for assault in San Francisco in November of last year.

The Associated Press reported that Sandrock was arrested in 2018 outside the Beverly Hills home of pop star Taylor Swift. At the time he was reported to be wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carried a knife, rope and ammunition. Swift later obtained a restraining order against Sandrock.

If convicted on the attempted kidnapping charge in Hall County, Sandrock could get up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.