Thursday Forecast: May the rain be with us

By Brandon Rector
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An unsettled weather pattern begins Thursday. There will be several chances of rain over the next seven days. Temperatures look to be mainly above average too.

A few frontal boundaries and a series of upper level disturbances look to move into and through the area for the second half of this week and the first half of next week. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day and night, but none look to be a complete washout. Some days and nights have a better chance than others right now. We need the rain as almost all of the area is currently in drought. As of now, there is a marginal risk for severe weather in part of Nebraska Thursday so isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low. There could be additional possibilities for severe weather in the days ahead so stay tuned.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening. Some storms could be severe.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Nebraska Thursday. Large hail and...
Low temperatures over the next seven days look to be mainly in the 40s and 50s. Highs temperatures should mainly be in the 70s and 80s. This means above average temperatures for much of the area through Wednesday. It could be a bit breezy at times over the next week as well.

Thursday Low Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures
Friday Low Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures
7 Day Forecast
