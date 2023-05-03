Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street...
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Sheriff: Man pointed gun at police before he was shot by officers in west Lincoln
Candidates for mayor: Suzanne Geist and Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln mayor’s race marked by big money: A look at campaign spending
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

Voter turnout trends for Lincoln city elections between 1997-2023.
Record voter turnout in 2023 mayoral election
FILE - A suspect is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash...
Woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being put in chokehold on NYC subway
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Partner of suspected Texas gunman accused of foiling arrest
FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Man executed in Florida for woman’s 1986 stabbing death