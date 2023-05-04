East, Lincoln Southeast earn State Soccer berths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East won the District A-1 Boys Soccer championship with a 2-1 win over Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday. Colin Nehe, the Spartans’ back-up goalkeeper, scored the championship-winning goal in a high-drama shootout at Seacrest Field.

In the nightcap, Lincoln Southeast topped Omaha Bryan 2-1 to claim the District A-7 title.

