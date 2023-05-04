East, Lincoln Southeast earn State Soccer berths

High school soccer scores and highlights from districts on May 5.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East won the District A-1 Boys Soccer championship with a 2-1 win over Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday. Colin Nehe, the Spartans’ back-up goalkeeper, scored the championship-winning goal in a high-drama shootout at Seacrest Field.

In the nightcap, Lincoln Southeast topped Omaha Bryan 2-1 to claim the District A-7 title.

H.S. Soccer District Final Highlights (Wed. May 3)
Nebraska baseball falls to North Dakota State
Tanner Ludtke celebrates his second period goal during the Lincoln Stars' 5-2 win over Des...
Stars standout Ludtke sets sights on NHL
Nebraska Baseball vs. North Dakota State (Wed. May 3)