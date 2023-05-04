Friday Forecast: Slightly "cooler" with spotty rain & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spotty rain and storm chances continue for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe Friday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain and thunderstorms will develop along and north of the I-80 corridor in the late afternoon and sink southward through the overnight. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, mainly between 5 PM and midnight. Damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats and locally heavy rainfall, localized flooding is also possible.

Isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday evening into the overnight. Some storms may be strong to severe in the evening hours. (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms possible across much of the state Thursday late afternoon into the evening. (KOLN)

Friday’s rain and storm chances will have a similar set up to Thursday’s chances. Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers are possible in the morning. Then rain and storm chances fire up in the afternoon to evening hours. A few isolated storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon to evening for the western half of the state and northeastern areas. Primary threats include isolated damaging winds and hail.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers possible in the morning while thunderstorms and rain chances build in the afternoon to overnight. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the western half of the state and portions of the northeast. (KOLN)

Friday will still be seasonally warm, but it will be the coolest day of the next 7 days. High temperatures will range from the 70s to the lower 80s. Most of the 1011 region will be situated in the 70s. Winds will be fairly light between 10 to 15 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Widely scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue across the 1011 region moving west to east Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows temperatures will be seasonally warm and hangout in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Winds will be southerly between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Rain and thunderstorms possible across the state. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday we will continue the chance for widely scattered rain and thunderstorms across the 1011 region. Scattered light rain showers will be possible through the morning and into the early afternoon for eastern areas. While northern areas may see a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon to evening hours. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. Other than the chance for rain & storms, Saturday will be warm with temperatures rising back into the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Spotty rain and thunderstorm chances persist. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The small chance for rain and thunderstorms will persist through the next 7 days. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

