Lincoln Mayor appoints new Chief of Staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the appointment of T.J. McDowell Jr. as her Chief of Staff Wednesday following her recent mayoral win in the Lincoln General Election.

McDowell will be replacing Jennifer Williams, who has been Chief of Staff since May 2019, and is set to begin his new role on May 16. Williams’ last day is May 15.

“Jennifer has been an invaluable leader and my trusted partner in public service at City Hall over the past four years,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Lincoln is better for having enjoyed her smart, savvy approach to achieving meaningful results for our residents, driven by a deep love of her hometown.”

Previously, McDowell has served as an Advisor to the Mayor since March 2022.

Before becoming a mayoral advisor, McDowell served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs for Student Life and Leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, held previous educational positions at Nebraska Wesleyan University and Lincoln Public Schools, served as the Executive Director of the Clyde Malone Community Center, Program Manager at the Community Health Endowment, Executive Director of the Lighthouse, and Director of Education Outreach at Lincoln Action Program.

“TJ is a recognized and accomplished leader on my staff and across the community, and we are excited for what he will deliver for Lincoln in this new role,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “His experience serving our community in the education and nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network will strengthen our work to create a more successful, secure, and shared future.”

Currently, McDowell serves on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Mayor Gaylor Baird, along with the newly elected city officials, will be sworn into office at the city council meeting on May 15.

