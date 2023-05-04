LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police, Lincoln Public Schools Security and Student Services responded to a report of a student with a possible weapon at Irving Middle School Thursday.
LPS released a letter to Irving families shortly after noon and said students reported to staff that they saw another student with a possible weapon.
LPS said their administrators immediately made contact with the student and separated them from others.
While conducting an investigation, LPS said they found an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look realistic.
An airsoft pistol fires plastic pellets, but the student did not have any with them, LPS said.
LPS said the student will face appropriate consequences as outlined in their
Important Information Book.
LPS thanked the the students who came forward and reported the incident. LPS also wants to remind families to have a conversation with their child about how weapons of any kind are not allowed at school, especially toy or airsoft weapons.
Irving Middle School released a letter to families:
Irving families,
I want to provide you with information about an incident we've been working on today. We are still investigating to get all of the details, but I want to share what we know.
I want to be clear - there is no threat at Irving. We will be making an announcement to students about this incident and you can find a copy of the message below.
It was reported to staff that students saw another student with a possible weapon. Because our administrators were able to immediately make contact with the student and separate them from others, we did not need to use any Standard Response Protocols.
During the investigation, we did find an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look realistic. An airsoft pistol fires plastic pellets, but the student did not have any with them. We have contacted Lincoln Police, LPS Security and Student Services for assistance while we continue to gather information. The student will face appropriate consequences as outlined in the Important Information Book.
First, I want to thank the students who came forward and reported they felt unsafe. That is how we keep our school safe. Please continue to encourage your student to report anything that makes them feel unsafe.
Second, families, we need your help. Please have a conversation with your child about how weapons of any kind are not allowed at school, even toy or airsoft weapons. Any student who brings one will be facing the appropriate consequences. You can find information about our policies in the Important Information Booklet.
Lincoln Public Schools is taking this opportunity to remind families the importance of keeping weapons and ammunition safely away from children and adolescents to prevent intentional and unintentional harm. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that the most reliable and effective measure to prevent injuries in children and adolescents is an absence of weapons. Safe weapon storage reduces a child’s risk of injury.
We will have staff available to support students in processing what happened today. If you feel your student needs additional support, please contact the school.
School safety takes a community. Please tell a trusted staff member or use the green “Safe to Say” button on our website to report anything that makes you feel uncomfortable.
Ivring Middle School released a letter to students:
I have important information to share with you about a reported incident today. I want to be clear - you are safe.
There were students who appropriately reported they felt unsafe when another student showed them something that looked dangerous. Through our investigation we found a student had an airsoft pistol at school. Airsoft pistols shoot plastic pellets and can sometimes look like a real gun. This was not a gun.
I want to be clear again - there was no gun in the school.
Students, airsoft pistols are NOT allowed at school at any time. Anyone who brings one to school will face consequences both at school and legally.
We appreciate the students who reported something that made them feel unsafe. PLEASE tell a trusted adult immediately if you see or hear something that causes concern. You can also report it through the green Safe to Say button on the website using your Chromebook.
We understand how this information can make you feel scared. Please know that you are safe and there are caring adults here to support you. If you need to speak with a counselor to help you process today’s events, please let your teacher know and we will connect you.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.