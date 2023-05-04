LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school

Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police, Lincoln Public Schools Security and Student Services responded to a report of a student with a possible weapon at Irving Middle School Thursday.

LPS released a letter to Irving families shortly after noon and said students reported to staff that they saw another student with a possible weapon.

LPS said their administrators immediately made contact with the student and separated them from others.

While conducting an investigation, LPS said they found an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look realistic.

An airsoft pistol fires plastic pellets, but the student did not have any with them, LPS said.

LPS said the student will face appropriate consequences as outlined in their Important Information Book.

LPS thanked the the students who came forward and reported the incident. LPS also wants to remind families to have a conversation with their child about how weapons of any kind are not allowed at school, especially toy or airsoft weapons.

Irving Middle School released a letter to families:

Ivring Middle School released a letter to students:

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
A new report by a watchdog agency for Nebraska State Correctional Services alleges excessive...
Inmate with history of mental health issues shot at 200 times with projectiles during incident at Tecumseh

Latest News

Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine
Moose's Tooth semi crash
Moose's Tooth semi crash
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
Irving Middle School
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest