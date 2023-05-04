Make a Difference Fair at Scott Middle School

Sixth graders at Scott Middle School have been learning how they can make a difference in the world, and now the public can help out.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sixth graders at Scott Middle School have been learning how they can make a difference in the world, and now the public can help out.

The 10th annual Make a Difference Fair is the end to a months long project where students met with nonprofits learning about what they do to help those in need in our community. Then students created their own projects to unveil at the fair Thursday night.

Family and community members are invited to learn about the causes and organizations, and are encouraged to donate to them. Last year, students raised almost $13,000, adding to the $80,000 raised over the last 10 years. This year, they hope to add to that number.

“This is the world they’re going to inherit someday, so it was just really important to get them to know how they can make a difference,” Eric Nelson, sixth grade teacher, said.

Nelson said this is an opportunity to level up the learning environment.

“When they do a school project, it’s not always to turn in a paper and get a grade and get that paper back,” Nelson said. “It can be more than that, it can really affect peoples live in our community.”

Tonight’s event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

