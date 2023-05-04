Nebraska Tobacco Quitline to offer additional free quit medication to qualifying Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline will be offering additional free quit medication to Nebraskans trying to quit tobacco until June 30 or while supplies last, the Department of Health and Human Services announced.

The Quitline will be shipping out a one-time shipment of a two-week supply of nicotine patches and a choice between nicotine lozenges or gum to qualified participants.

Interested Nebraska participants must follow these requirements to qualify for the special quit medication offer:

Participants must be an adult living in Nebraska

Register with the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669), or visit QuitNow.ne.gov

Complete at least one free counseling session

Participants will be able to get an additional two-week supply of one type of quit medication after completing a second counseling session.

DHHS said after June 30, participants will only receive one type of quit medication of their choice after completing at least one counseling session.

“Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Matt Donahue said. “Fortunately, quitting drastically improves health outcomes and is beneficial no matter your age. We are excited to offer Nebraskans additional support through the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline.”

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers free smoking cessation coaching and nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges at no cost to the participant. Participants can connect with Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are also available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (335-3569).

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is a free service offered by Tobacco Free Nebraska, a program through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.