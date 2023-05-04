Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A semi is holding up traffic in Lincoln Thursday afternoon after crashing into Moose’s Tooth and getting stuck.

The semi was heading northbound on 27th Street when it had trouble negotiating the turn onto Vine Street and hit the corner of Moose’s Tooth. Currently the semi is stuck.

Northbound North 27th Street and eastbound Vine Street lanes are currently backed up.

No one was hurt.

Semi near Moose's Tooth (10/11 NOW)

