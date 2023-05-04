Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine

Moose's Tooth semi crash
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A semi is holding up traffic in Lincoln Thursday afternoon after crashing into Moose’s Tooth and getting stuck.

The semi was heading northbound on 27th Street when it had trouble negotiating the turn onto Vine Street and hit the corner of Moose’s Tooth. Currently the semi is stuck.

Northbound North 27th Street and eastbound Vine Street lanes are currently backed up.

No one was hurt.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi near Moose's Tooth(10/11 NOW)
Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi near Moose's Tooth(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
A new report by a watchdog agency for Nebraska State Correctional Services alleges excessive...
Inmate with history of mental health issues shot at 200 times with projectiles during incident at Tecumseh

Latest News

Moose's Tooth semi crash
Moose's Tooth semi crash
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
Irving Middle School
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest