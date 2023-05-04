Standoff ends at north Lincoln home with person hospitalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported from the scene of a standoff by ambulance after Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT teams breached the door of the north Lincoln home early Thursday.

LPD Capt. Duane Winkler told a 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene that officers arrived at the home near 28th and Holdrege to serve a search warrant very early Thurdsay morning. A person then barricaded themselves inside the home.

A large response from authorities forced the closure of 27th Street, between Holdrege and Potter, before being reopened around 6 a.m. At the same time, 28th Street between Holdrege and Clinton closed off, as law enforcement kept a perimeter and tried to establish contact with the person inside.

After communicating with them, SWAT breached the door of the home just after 5:15 a.m.

The situation in the 1500 block of north 28th street has stabilized. 28th street between Holdrege to Clinton will be temporarily closed. Please consider alternate routes and drive safely. https://t.co/IU9DSplQiF — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 4, 2023

A 10/11 reporter witnessed one person being removed from the home and placed in a Lincoln Fire & Rescue ambulance. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of that person is not clear this morning.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.