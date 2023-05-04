Stars standout Ludtke sets sights on NHL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tanner Ludtke describes his experience with the Lincoln Stars as awesome, and it’s not just because of the Stars’ current playoff run.

Ludtke loves the franchise, the fan base, and the area.

He plans to stay in Nebraska to play college Hockey for the Mavs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The 18-year-old forward is also looking to pursue a future in professional hockey.

“Some guys will say their goal is to get drafted,” Ludtke said. “I think, you know, that’s definitely one of my short-term goals. I want to play in the NHL for 10 years and make a living off of doing what I love.”

Ludtke is a projected pick in next month’s NHL draft. His stock continues to rise thanks to a breakout season in the USHL.

Ludtke has a team-leading 35 goals while helping the Stars to the Western Conference Finals.

“He’s focused on his goals,” said Rocky Russo, the Stars’ head coach. “He wants to be a successful player at this level at the college level and ultimately, in the National Hockey League.”

Ludtke’s success comes following a frustrating first season in Lincoln. He scored just one time in 24 games last year.

Ludtke went home for the summer improving his shot, staking, and on getting stronger.

As a result, he’s become one of the top 75 North American skaters for the 2023 NHL Draft.

“His step has been tremendous more than anybody expected but also not at all a surprise,” Russo said.

Before the NHL, Ludtke plans to play college hockey with the Mavs. He’ll reunite with his brother, Griffin, who’s a freshman defenseman.

The two have played on the same team just once previously, which was Tanner’s freshman year of high school.

The Ludtkes led Lakeville South to the Minnesota State Tournament.

“I wore number four (and) he was number three. When they would go introduce the team they would always say ‘Griffin Ludtke,’ then ‘Tanner Ludtke.’ We thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Ludtke said.

Tanner and Griffing come from an athletic family, both their mother and father were college athletes.

While neither played hockey, Tanner credits his parents for his competitiveness.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.