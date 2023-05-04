SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash

SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One SUV is flipped over after a two vehicle crash in south Lincoln Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car crash at 11:30 a.m. near South 27th Street and Pine Lake Road involving a car and an SUV.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound on Pine Lake Road.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

